National

Morrison defends war memorial expansion

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison and former War Memorial Director Brendan Nelson. - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison has defended a half-billion dollar expansion of the Australian War Memorial against concerns the project will undermine the national institution's heritage value.

The prime minister described the proposed works as "tremendous" and said the development would honour service men and women, particularly those involved in recent conflicts.

"We do need to tell all the stories of Australia's service," he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

"There needs to be room and space and facilities there to recognise and reflect that."

Mr Morrison also pushed back against critics who argue the money could be better spent supporting veterans' health and welfare.

"This would be the most significant improvement to the war memorial since it was first built, and that is not at the expense of resources being available for veterans," he said.

"Not one cent will be spent more on that than would otherwise be spent on support for veterans."

Latest articles

World

HK media mogul arrested under security law

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested under city’s controversial new national security law, his top aide says.

AAP Newswire
World

Protester crackdown after Belarus election

Belarus police have cracked down on protesters as long-serving President Alexander Lukashenko gets set to claim a landslide election victory.

AAP Newswire
World

Donors demand reforms to rebuild Beirut

World leaders including Australian PM Scott Morrison have pledged $420m in aid to Lebanon - but only if the country makes the reforms demanded by protesters.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire