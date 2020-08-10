Teddy Sheean to be awarded Victoria Cross

Australian war hero Teddy Sheean will be awarded a posthumous Victoria Cross following a review by an expert panel.

Sheean died in 1942 when the HMAS Armidale was sunk by Japanese bombers in the Timor Sea.

The 18-year-old strapped himself to an anti-aircraft gun as the vessel went down and is credited with saving the lives of 49 crew.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison established an independent panel earlier this year after Sheean was denied the military honour.

The panel found Sheean deserved the recognition.

Mr Morrison has contacted the Queen to recommend Sheean be given the Victoria Cross and is confident she will agree.