Action against Chinese diplomat dismissed

By AAP Newswire

Drew Pavlou - AAP

Legal action by a student activist suing China's senior diplomat in Brisbane has been dismissed in a Queensland court.

Beijing critic Drew Pavlou made an application under Queensland's Peace and Good Behaviour Act seeking a retraction of comments made by consul-general Xu Jie.

It follows a statement reportedly posted on the consul-general website condemning a protest as anti-China separatist activities.

Mr Pavlou was a key organiser of the demonstration held at University of Queensland.

Brisbane magistrate Janelle Brassington on Monday dismissed the application after ruling Dr Xu has immunity because he was performing the functions of a consular officer.

