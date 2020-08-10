Qld passes deadline on coronavirus cluster

Queensland could relax restrictions on aged care homes after recording no new coronavirus cases at the weekend.

Health authorities have been on high alert for further infections linked to two COVID-19-infected teens who dodged quarantine and spent days moving around the community.

Aged care facilities in southeast Queensland have been locked down for more than two weeks after the cluster spread to include three other people.

However, the state recorded no new infections at the weekend, giving hope restrictions could be lifted.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young last week said if cases remained low on Monday she would consider reopening aged care facilities to visitors.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk congratulated the state for its efforts, with only 11 active coronavirus cases remaining.

"Another day with no cases of COVID-19 ... keep up the great work!" she tweeted on Sunday.

It came as hundreds of partygoers have avoid criminal charges for breaching health measures after attending a beach party in the state's far north.

Police broke up a gathering of between 200 to 300 people at Wangetti Beach on Saturday and were forced to call for back-up when the crowd turned hostile.

Acting Superintendent Mark Linwood said officers showed incredible patience and tolerance.

"By and large Queenslanders have done a great job in combating COVID-19 but we cannot and must not become complacent," he said in a statement on Sunday.

Queenslanders returning home from NSW, Victoria or the ACT must now arrive by air and pay at least $2800 for their two-week stay in hotel quarantine.

The tough new rules follow the premier's decision to close the border from Saturday to guard against community transmission of coronavirus.

Those who fail to comply could face on-the-spot fines of $1334, court-imposed penalties of up to $13,345 or six months imprisonment.