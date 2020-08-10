National

Qld passes deadline on coronavirus cluster

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Chief Health officer Dr Jeannette Young - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland could relax restrictions on aged care homes after recording no new coronavirus cases at the weekend.

Health authorities have been on high alert for further infections linked to two COVID-19-infected teens who dodged quarantine and spent days moving around the community.

Aged care facilities in southeast Queensland have been locked down for more than two weeks after the cluster spread to include three other people.

However, the state recorded no new infections at the weekend, giving hope restrictions could be lifted.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young last week said if cases remained low on Monday she would consider reopening aged care facilities to visitors.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk congratulated the state for its efforts, with only 11 active coronavirus cases remaining.

"Another day with no cases of COVID-19 ... keep up the great work!" she tweeted on Sunday.

It came as hundreds of partygoers have avoid criminal charges for breaching health measures after attending a beach party in the state's far north.

Police broke up a gathering of between 200 to 300 people at Wangetti Beach on Saturday and were forced to call for back-up when the crowd turned hostile.

Acting Superintendent Mark Linwood said officers showed incredible patience and tolerance.

"By and large Queenslanders have done a great job in combating COVID-19 but we cannot and must not become complacent," he said in a statement on Sunday.

Queenslanders returning home from NSW, Victoria or the ACT must now arrive by air and pay at least $2800 for their two-week stay in hotel quarantine.

The tough new rules follow the premier's decision to close the border from Saturday to guard against community transmission of coronavirus.

Those who fail to comply could face on-the-spot fines of $1334, court-imposed penalties of up to $13,345 or six months imprisonment.

Latest articles

News

Home births on the rise in Goulburn Valley

MORE pregnant Goulburn Valley women are opting to give birth at home instead of the hospital amid COVID-19 uncertainty. My Midwives Shepparton and Echuca director Andrea Quanchi said the number of local clients seeking home births had risen to equal...

Kyabram Free Press
News

Campaspe among shires with highest youth unemployment

YOUTH unemployment in Campaspe Shire is continuing to rise as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc with the local economy. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed the unemployment rate among people aged 15 to 24 stood at 30.7 per...

Brayden May
News

Kyabram Lake Rd footpath finished after five-year journey

IT may not look like it at first glance, but this new stretch of footpath on Lake Rd is more than worthy of celebration. A pet project of Kyabram Deakin Residents Ratepayers and Development Group (KDRRADG), which has pushed for its completion to...

Jared Prestwidge

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire