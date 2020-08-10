Rain, wind lashes Sydney, NSW South Coast

Heavy rain and wild weather have battered NSW South Coast with communities evacuated while Sydney and the Blue Mountains are also being lashed with brutal rain and winds.

The NSW State Emergency Service received 400 calls for help in Sydney and the Blue Mountains overnight, mostly wind-related, with trees downed, damaged roofs and roads flooded.

Meanwhile, the SES issued three evacuation orders late Sunday night after up to 200mm of rain hit a number of South Coast towns in the 24 hours to Sunday evening, with up to 300mm in isolated areas.

The SES ordered residents in Moruya's CBD, Sussex Inlet and Nowra suburbs including Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra to evacuate to higher ground.

People in low lying areas of Sussex Inlet were told with flood levels were expected to impact properties.

By Monday morning, flooding at the Moruya River was minor but flooding from the Shoalhaven River at Nowra and Terara is forecast when the river expected to peak at 4.4m around 1pm.

An SES spokeswoman warned people not to walk drive or swim through flood waters which were often fast-moving and polluted with debris.

The SES will also focus on Shoalhaven Heads on Monday where more winds and damaging surf conditions are expected along the coast, she said.

Those who were urged to evacuate on Sunday should stay away until given the all-clear, she said.

"When it is safe we will issue the all-clear to return," she said.

Meanwhile, in Sydney, the Manly fast ferries were cancelled on Monday morning due to large swells in the harbour.

In total, the SES has responded to more than 1000 calls since the heavy rain began over the weekend.