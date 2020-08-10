Rain and wind lash Sydney, NSW south coast

Heavy rain and howling winds have battered the NSW south coast and prompted community evacuations, while Sydney and the Blue Mountains are also being lashed by bad weather.

The State Emergency Service received 400 calls for help in Sydney and the Blue Mountains on Sunday night, with trees downed, damaged roofs and roads flooded. The SES responded to more than 1200 calls in NSW at the weekend.

Damaging winds with gusts more than 90km/h have been recorded along the Sydney and Illawarra coast and will move up the NSW coast throughout Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Monday issued a severe weather warning for a large stretch of the NSW coast from near Batemans Bay in the south to north of Kempsey.

The SES issued three evacuation orders late on Sunday after up to 200mm of rain hit several south coast towns in the previous 24 hours and up to 300mm in isolated areas.

The SES ordered residents in Moruya, Sussex Inlet and Nowra suburbs including Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra to move to higher ground. Minor flooding has occurred along the St Georges Basin at Sussex Inlet and Island Point.

More than 20 homes were also cut off at the weekend at Broughton Vale near Berry.

By Monday morning, flooding at the Moruya River was minor but flooding from the Shoalhaven River at Nowra and Terara is forecast when the river peaks about 1pm AEST.

Conditions on the south coast will further ease throughout Monday.

An SES spokeswoman warned people on Monday not to walk, drive or swim through floodwaters, which were often fast-moving and polluted with debris.

The SES will also focus on Shoalhaven Heads, where more winds and damaging surf conditions are expected along the coast, she said.

Meanwhile, in Sydney, the Manly fast ferries were cancelled on Monday morning due to large swells in the harbour, as were trains on the south coast line due to a fallen tree.

About 3500 Endeavour Energy customers in NSW remained without power on Monday morning, with storms creating 150 electrical hazards from fallen trees and branches.

"Localised flooding on parts of the south coast are hampering crews from accessing damaged parts of the network in some areas," the company said in a statement.