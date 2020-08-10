National

Flooding, evacuation for NSW south coast

By AAP Newswire

Heavy rain and wild weather have battered the NSW south coast with several communities on high alert as river levels continue to rise and towns were evacuated.

The NSW State Emergency Service issued three evacuation orders late Monday night after up to 200mm of rain hit a number of towns including Moruya, Nowra and inland at Captains Flat over the 24 hours to Sunday evening, with up to 300mm in isolated areas.

Major flooding has occurred along the Deua River, which peaked at 8m on Sunday afternoon, at Wamban.

There was also moderate flooding along the Shoalhaven River but this was expected to worsen through Monday with the Bureau of Meteorology warning the river could peak near 4.4m on Monday afternoon.

The SES ordered residents in Moruya's CBD, Sussex Inlet and Nowra suburbs including Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra to evacuate to higher ground.

People in low lying areas of Sussex Inlet were told with flood levels were expected to impact properties.

Sussex Inlet was forecast to rise to 1.2m with the high tide on Sunday night and the nearby river at Island Point Road was expected to cause minor flooding.

The SES has responded to more than 700 calls for help and conducted more than 18 flood rescues across the weekend with most calls coming from Berry, Nowra, Broughton Vale and Gerringong.

More than 20 homes at Broughton Vale near Berry were also cut off by floodwater.

Bureau of Meteorology senior flood hydrologist Justin Robinson said heavy rains were expected to ease on the south coast and move towards Sydney, the Central Coast and possibly into the Hunter.

The heavy rain has also impacted Sydney, with drivers reporting flooded roads and high winds in the city's south.

