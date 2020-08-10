Victoria deserves virus answers: treasurer

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has again called out the Victorian government over significant failures in its hotel quarantine system, saying the mistakes must be explained.

Genomic testing indicates the botched program could have sparked Victoria's deadly coronavirus second wave.

In the latest figures, the state has recorded 19 deaths and 322 new cases.

Mr Frydenberg, who is self-isolating in Canberra ahead of the next federal parliament sitting, said it should never have reached the point where the state was recording hundreds of new cases and multiple deaths a day.

"It's very very difficult emotionally, it's difficult obviously on the economy as well," he told 2GB radio on Monday.

"We know with respect to quarantine, there have been very significant failures with deadly consequences. Victorians deserve answers. I'll leave that to Daniel Andrews and his government to provide."

With an independent review of the quarantine program to begin next week, Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has said she is "deeply sorry" if she hadn't done enough to prevent the virus spreading.

It is not yet clear whether infections in Victoria's outbreak have peaked, although there have been encouraging signs in recent days.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 17 deaths, taking the national toll to 295 and 394 new cases, which was less than the previous three days.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth is hopeful the plateauing case numbers will soon drop.

"It's important to wait for the trend to emerge, but we do have some confidence in the coming days to week we'll see those numbers come down," he told the ABC.

"What is happening in Victoria could happen anywhere and it just behoves us to all change our behaviour for the coming months while we get this situation under control."

Given the uncertain outlook for the economy, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has opened the door to changing JobKeeper wage subsidies.

Last week, the government announced a further $15 billion injection into the program and granted businesses easier access.

The scheme will step down from a fortnightly payment of $1500 a week to $1200 at the end of September and then down to $1000 from December to March.

Senator Cormann said "if facts change" the fiscal support could continue beyond March.