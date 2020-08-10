More data needed to see if virus tamed

It is not yet clear whether infections in Victoria's second coronavirus wave have peaked, although there have been encouraging signs in recent days.

Victoria recorded 394 new cases on Sunday, again below the worrying 500-mark.

"It appears we're on the plateau," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth told reporters in Canberra.

"I think the challenging thing about COVID-19 is you never really know where you are on the curve."

He said it will depend on how low the reproductive number can be brought down and ideally towards 0.5.

"We don't have enough data at the moment from the numbers to see whether that's approaching 0.5 but hopefully in the coming days ... we will see that," he said.

He also again reminded Australians, not just in Victoria, that in the absence of a vaccine there are just two blunt tools to tackle the virus - extreme social distancing and level-four restrictions as seen in Melbourne.

However he said the Commonwealth is well placed in a number of areas to benefit if and when a vaccine is produced through advanced manufacturing and international purchasing agreements.

"Australia is committed to ensuring there is equitable access to a COVID-19 vaccine around the world," Dr Coatsworth said.

In the meantime, Victoria suffered a record 17 deaths on Sunday from the virus, bringing the nation's total to 295.

NSW recorded 10 new infections in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, including a Hornsby Hospital healthcare employee in northern Sydney who worked on August 6 from 11am to midnight while infectious.

Queensland went for a fourth straight day with no new cases.

Given the uncertain outlook from the impact of the virus on the economy, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann hasn't ruled out further changes to JobKeeper.

Last week the government announced a further $15 billion injection into the wage subsidy program with changes allowing easier access for businesses, that are aimed at outbreak-hit Victoria.

However the scheme will step down from a fortnightly payment of $1500 a week to $1200 at the end of September and then down to $1000 from December to March.

Asked on the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday whether the reduction in September is too soon given the problems in Victoria, Senator Cormann said: "We've been flexible in the past when it comes to what has been a rapidly evolving and fluid situation."

"We've responded to things as they've emerged."