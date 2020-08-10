Aged care virus response under spotlight

The pandemic response of three NSW aged care homes where residents died of coronavirus will be put under the microscope during a royal commission this week.

Ross Low, the CEO of BaptistCare, which operates Dorothy Henderson Lodge, is among seven witnesses expected to give evidence during Monday's hearing.

Six residents at the home in northern Sydney died of the virus, including three people among the first four COVID-19 fatalities in the country.

The commission will examine the aged care sector's preparedness and whether there was a lack of clarity around the roles of authorities in their response.

Grant Millard, boss of Anglicare Sydney, which runs Newmarch House where 19 residents died, is scheduled to front the commission on Tuesday.

Both homes lost almost their entire workforce within days of the first positive case, a scenario not contemplated in either provider's crisis plan, the commission will hear.

Representatives from industry regulator the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission and the federal department of health, plus workers' unions will give evidence during the three day hearing.

Virus cases and a death at Opal Care Bankstown home will also be examined.

The commission has stressed its purpose is not to find fault but discover what can be learned for future responses.

The impact of virus restrictions on the mental wellbeing and health of aged care residents will also be considered, with several family members of virus victims expected to share their experience.

Victoria's aged care outbreak is not part of the commission's scope due to a lack of time, resources and sensitivities regarding the current situation.

Ten of the state's 17 COVID-19 deaths reported on Sunday were linked to aged care and there are 1748 aged care residents with the virus.