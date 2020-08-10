National

Aged care virus response under spotlight

By AAP Newswire

Royal Commission for Aged Care Quality and Safety sign - AAP

1 of 1

The pandemic response of three NSW aged care homes where residents died of coronavirus will be put under the microscope during a royal commission this week.

Ross Low, the CEO of BaptistCare, which operates Dorothy Henderson Lodge, is among seven witnesses expected to give evidence during Monday's hearing.

Six residents at the home in northern Sydney died of the virus, including three people among the first four COVID-19 fatalities in the country.

The commission will examine the aged care sector's preparedness and whether there was a lack of clarity around the roles of authorities in their response.

Grant Millard, boss of Anglicare Sydney, which runs Newmarch House where 19 residents died, is scheduled to front the commission on Tuesday.

Both homes lost almost their entire workforce within days of the first positive case, a scenario not contemplated in either provider's crisis plan, the commission will hear.

Representatives from industry regulator the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission and the federal department of health, plus workers' unions will give evidence during the three day hearing.

Virus cases and a death at Opal Care Bankstown home will also be examined.

The commission has stressed its purpose is not to find fault but discover what can be learned for future responses.

The impact of virus restrictions on the mental wellbeing and health of aged care residents will also be considered, with several family members of virus victims expected to share their experience.

Victoria's aged care outbreak is not part of the commission's scope due to a lack of time, resources and sensitivities regarding the current situation.

Ten of the state's 17 COVID-19 deaths reported on Sunday were linked to aged care and there are 1748 aged care residents with the virus.

Latest articles

AFL

Goodwin’s Demons back in AFL finals hunt

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his AFL club is back in AFL finals contention after two wins in five days in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagle McGovern still waiting for thumbs up

West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern is no guarantee to return for the Eagles’ AFL clash with Hawthorn due to his broken right thumb.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne in 57-point AFL win over Roos

Melbourne thrashed North Melbourne by 57 points in their AFL game at Adelaide Oval to sit ninth on the premiership ladder.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire