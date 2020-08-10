Sydney school shuts, 14 new COVID-19 cases

A western Sydney primary school has closed after a student tested positive to COVID-19, while NSW has recorded 14 new cases of the virus.

All Bonnyrigg Heights Public School students are learning from home on Monday as the school helps NSW Health trace the close contacts of the student and conducts cleaning.

All staff and students are asked to self-isolate in the meantime.

Last week, a student at the nearby Bonnyrigg High School tested positive to the virus and was closed before reopening the day after on August 5.

The alert issued overnight on Sunday preceded the confirmation of 14 new cases of COVID-19 in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday from almost 20,000 tests.

One new case is in hotel quarantine and one has no known source.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Monday encouraged the state's residents to avoid large gatherings, social mixing and excessive movement while the virus bubbles away.

Dr Chant also confirmed that five new cases have been confirmed at Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook, with the school's secondary campus closed until August 21. The five new cases were in four students and a contact of a previously confirmed case.

St Agatha's Catholic Church in Pennant Hills is also undergoing deep cleaning after a parishioner on August 5 and 6 tested positive to the virus, as is PharmaSave Pharmacy in Cherrybrook after an infected employee worked on August 6.

The worker, who wore a mask during their shift, was one of 10 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, with just one in hotel quarantine and two under investigation.

NSW Health has also advised staff who had contact with a Hornsby Hospital healthcare employee to self-isolate for 14 days after the staffer worked in the emergency department on August 6 from 11am to midnight while infectious.

The worker wore a mask at all times while in contact with patients and was asymptomatic at the time but became unwell after their shift.