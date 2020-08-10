National

CLP pledges crackdown on NT crime

By AAP Newswire

Lia Finocchiaro - AAP

1 of 1

The Northern Territory opposition is planning to revamp bail laws in a crackdown on repeat offenders, should it win the upcoming election.

The Country Liberal Party has pledged to put amendments to the Bail Act at the top of its agenda for the first sitting of the new parliament.

At the campaign launch on Sunday, opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro said the CLP will reinstate legislation making breach of bail an offence.

It will also introduce a presumption against bail for serial adult and youth offenders convicted of two or more offences within the previous two years, and a real-time electronic monitoring system for police.

"Since 2016, house break-ins are up a third in Palmerston and Alice Springs, up by almost a half in Darwin and Katherine and up a shocking 275 per cent in Tennant Creek," Ms Finocchiaro said.

The commitment is part of the CLP's tough-on-crime election strategy which includes reintegrating Youth Justice back under the corrections portfolio.

Opinion polls are currently pointing to Labor, led by Chief Minister Michael Gunner, retaining majority government in the 25-seat assembly.

The Gunner government has been dogged by concerns over the struggling NT economy and its handling of law and order issues.

But Mr Gunner has been praised for his efforts in tackling COVID-19 and reopening the NT's economy.

Ms Finocchiaro, who took over in February, has a huge task to take her party from two seats to victory.

Preferences from the fledgling Territory Alliance and independents will be crucial to a CLP win.

The NT election will be held on August 22.

Latest articles

National

Challenges remain with SA virus cluster

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says authorities are dealing with some particular challenges in managing a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
National

No knowledge of icare-paid staff: Premier

The NSW premier says her office was not involved in the decision to bring two icare-paid ministerial staffers on board in Treasurer Dominic Perrottet’s office.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic suffers deadliest day of virus crisis

Seventeen more people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria, marking the state’s deadliest day of the pandemic and bringing the national toll closer to 300.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire