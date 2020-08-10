CLP pledges crackdown on NT crime

The Northern Territory opposition is planning to revamp bail laws in a crackdown on repeat offenders, should it win the upcoming election.

The Country Liberal Party has pledged to put amendments to the Bail Act at the top of its agenda for the first sitting of the new parliament.

At the campaign launch on Sunday, opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro said the CLP will reinstate legislation making breach of bail an offence.

It will also introduce a presumption against bail for serial adult and youth offenders convicted of two or more offences within the previous two years, and a real-time electronic monitoring system for police.

"Since 2016, house break-ins are up a third in Palmerston and Alice Springs, up by almost a half in Darwin and Katherine and up a shocking 275 per cent in Tennant Creek," Ms Finocchiaro said.

The commitment is part of the CLP's tough-on-crime election strategy which includes reintegrating Youth Justice back under the corrections portfolio.

Opinion polls are currently pointing to Labor, led by Chief Minister Michael Gunner, retaining majority government in the 25-seat assembly.

The Gunner government has been dogged by concerns over the struggling NT economy and its handling of law and order issues.

But Mr Gunner has been praised for his efforts in tackling COVID-19 and reopening the NT's economy.

Ms Finocchiaro, who took over in February, has a huge task to take her party from two seats to victory.

Preferences from the fledgling Territory Alliance and independents will be crucial to a CLP win.

The NT election will be held on August 22.