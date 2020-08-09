Almost 270 fined for Vic virus breaches

Almost 270 Victorians have been fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions, including a man helping a friend to move a TV across Melbourne.

Victoria Police issued a total of 268 fines to individuals, including 77 for curfew breaches, 38 for failing to wear a face mask when leaving home and 13 for vehicle checkpoint violations.

One case involved a man who told police he was helping a friend move a television some 27 kilometres from Doncaster East to Dandenong and thought it would be OK to stop at a fast food outlet to get a burger.

Another involved a man who had four friends over to visit at his bungalow in the backyard of a Mount Alexander property in central Victoria to "watch the footy".

In Melbourne, a man was picked up at 2am for breaching the city's 8pm to 5am curfew after having drinks at a pub with friends.

All the cases occurred within the past 24 hours, Victoria Police said on Sunday.

Police also conducted 3841 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state.

Under stage four restrictions applying to metropolitan Melbourne, people must stay at home between 8pm and 5am, unless they need to leave for work, medical care or caregiving.

Outside of those hours, residents can't leave home unless they are shopping for food or essential items, for exercise or permitted work and must stay within a 5km radius of their homes.

Under stage three restrictions applying to regional Victoria and Mitchell Shire, stay-at-home restrictions are in effect.

All Victorians must wear a face mask when they leave home.