Cormann flexible on JobKeeper tweak

By AAP Newswire

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann hasn't ruled out further changes to JobKeeper if necessary in the face of an evolving coronavirus crisis.

Last week the government announced a further $15 billion injection into the wage subsidy program with changes allowing easier access for businesses, that are aimed at outbreak-hit Victoria.

However, the scheme will step down from a fortnightly payment of $1500 a week to $1200 at the end of September, and then down to $1000 from December to March.

Asked on the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday whether the reduction in September is too soon given the problems in Victoria, Senator Cormann said: "We've been flexible in the past when it comes to what has been a rapidly evolving and fluid situation."

"We've responded to things as they've emerged. But ... moving forward our intention is to transition the economy and to transition the fiscal policy settings back to the new normal by the end of March."

Shadow assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said Labor will cooperate with the government to ensure JobKeeper and the JobSeeker dole payment are adequate.

He said there were problems with JobKeeper when it was introduced and it could have been targeted better.

It was also based on wildly optimistic economic forecasts.

Even then, he believes the government should be doing more.

"Tinkering with the (JobKeeper) guidelines is not a plan for jobs and is not a plan for economic recovery," he told reporters in Canberra.

