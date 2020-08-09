Evacuation orders for drenched NSW towns

Evacuation orders are in place for two towns on the NSW south coast where heavy rain and severe weather have caused flash flooding.

Up to 200mm of rain hit a number of towns including Moruya, Nowra and inland at Captains Flat over the 24 hours to Sunday evening, with up to 300mm in some areas.

More than 20 homes at Broughton Vale near Berry were also cut off by floodwater.

There are concerns about Moruya where there is major flooding along the Deua River which peaked at 8 metres on Sunday afternoon. The Moruya River could also peak near 2.9m on Sunday night with moderate flooding forecast.

The State Emergency Service has ordered residents in Moruya CBD to evacuate to higher ground.

"If you remain in the area after 5pm you will be trapped and it may be too dangerous ... to rescue you," the SES said.

An evacuation centre has been set up at the Village Centre at Batemans Bay.

The SES has also directed people in low lying areas of Sussex Inlet to evacuate with flood levels expected to impact properties.

Sussex Inlet is forecast to rise to 1.2m with the high tide on Sunday night and the nearby river at Island Point Road is expected to peak around 1.3m later on Sunday causing minor flooding.

People who can't stay with family and friends have been advised to go to the Sussex Inlet Police Station to register for emergency accommodation.

Moderate flooding is also expected along the Shoalhaven River at Nowra and Terara on Sunday night with the river expected to exceed the moderate flood level of 3.3m.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned it could peak near 4.4m on Monday with major flooding possible.

SES Commissioner Carlene York noted the ground across parts of the south coast has become unstable as a result of last summer's bushfires with residents warned to be alert for landslides and fallen trees.

The SES has responded to more than 700 calls for help and conducted more than 18 flood rescues across the weekend with most calls coming from Berry, Nowra, Broughton Vale and Gerringong.

Bureau of Meteorology senior flood hydrologist Justin Robinson said heavy rains were expected to ease on the south coast later on Sunday and move towards Sydney, the Central Coast and possibly into the Hunter.

"Hopefully over the next 24 hours the worst of the weather will be over," he told reporters.

Flood warnings associated with the low-pressure system have also been issued for the Queanbeyan, Molonglo and Snowy rivers.

Severe weather warnings have been issued for a large stretch of the NSW coast from Moruya to Kempsey, taking in Wollongong, Sydney and Newcastle. Heavy rain, damaging winds and very heavy surf are expected.

Disaster assistance has been made available to those impacted in the local government areas of Bega Valley, Eurobodalla, Kiama, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven and Newcastle.