Labor wants govt virus data on disabled

By AAP Newswire

National tallies of coronavirus cases and deaths don't reveal how the pandemic is affecting Australia's disability community, federal opposition frontbencher Bill Shorten says.

Mr Shorten, who is Labor's spokesman for the NDIS, said while the government data includes breakdowns for aged care, there is nothing on how many people with disabilities have died or been infected.

"The system of reporting aged care contagion and deaths is imperfect, but at least a system exists," he said in a statement on Sunday.

In the UK, data indicates people with disabilities comprise two-thirds of all COVID-19 deaths in the country.

Mr Shorten is calling on the minister for the NDIS, Stuart Robert, to order the National Disability Insurance Agency and the NDIA Quality and Safeguards Commission to publish data on Australia's disability community.

He wants data on the locations of outbreaks in group homes and other facilities, the number of NDIS participants who have contracted COVID-19 and the number of NDIS participants who have died from the disease.

"It would be a huge improvement on the current information blackout," Mr Shorten said.

