Queensland tourism gets Ekka weekend boost

Queensland's beleaguered tourism industry has received a much-needed boost with accommodation nearly booked out ahead of the Ekka long weekend.

The Sunshine State's answer to the royal show has been switched to August 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak, creating a new long weekend in the southeast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said shifting the holiday was aimed at helping tourism operators as they recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

"The current feedback on holiday bookings we are getting from operators is just what we wanted to hear."

Tourism and Events Queensland chief executive Leanne Coddington said the goal was to generate more than $1 billion in overnight visitor expenditure and nine million room bookings in the September quarter.

"These very positive reports of strong booking numbers are certainly welcomed," she said

The state has gone its fourth day with no new coronavirus cases recorded overnight on Sunday and 11 active cases.

It comes as Victoria recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic, with 17 fatalities.

Queenslanders returning home from NSW, Victoria or the ACT must now arrive by air and pay at least $2800 for their two-week stay in hotel quarantine.

The tough new rules follows Ms Palaszczuk's decision to close off the border to guard against community transmission of coronavirus.

Those who fail to comply with the border rules could face an on-the-spot fine of $1334, a court-imposed penalty of up to $13,345 or six months' imprisonment.

The closure came into force at 1am on Saturday, causing havoc at border crossings with many cars waiting hours only to be turned around.

Queensland Police Services Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said 142 people - including 18 Queenslanders - were refused entry into the state after the border closed at 1am on Saturday.

"It's unfortunate but this is all about stopping COVID-19 coming into Queensland," he said.

Despite not having anywhere near the number of active cases as Victoria, Queensland has declared NSW and ACT virus hotspots.

"Victoria hasn't improved as we hoped and I won't wait for NSW to get any worse," Ms Palaszczuk said earlier in the week.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said on Friday if Queensland kept case numbers down, she would consider allowing visitors back into Brisbane aged care facilities to reunite with loved ones.