NSW residents locked in after Qld closure

By AAP Newswire

New South Wales residents are largely confined to their state as Queensland's border restrictions have come into effect.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has followed the lead of her counterparts in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania in barring all NSW residents as community transmission of coronavirus continues in the state.

Those keen to leave NSW could get to the Northern Territory, though it is barred to Sydneysiders.

NSW has ramped up its own travel restrictions, forcing its residents returning from coronavirus-hit Victoria into two weeks' hotel quarantine.

Entry to NSW from Victoria is now restricted to flights landing at Sydney Airport, except for border community residents with permits.

NSW recorded nine new cases on Saturday, one of which was a student at Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook.

The school was closed for cleaning and authorities are still determining how the girl contracted the virus.

Among the other latest cases are two overseas arrivals, four close contacts of other diagnosed cases and three cases which are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, NSW Health has issued advice to shoppers who attended Bunnings in Campbelltown in Sydney's west on August 4, 5 and 6 to be alert to COVID-19 symptoms after an employee tested positive.

The worker wore a mask during their shifts and practised social distancing, NSW Health said.

Close contacts of the worker are self-isolating.

