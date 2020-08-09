National

Govt wants more COVID-19 help from states

By AAP Newswire

As the nation's coronavirus death toll continues to climb, the federal government is putting pressure on the state's to "do more".

Total COVID-19 deaths hit 278 on Saturday after another 12 people died in Victoria, including a man in his 30s.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters from his electorate in Melbourne where he too is under 'stage-four' lockdown, "it should never have got to this".

He challenged the states to dig deeper financially to protect the economy and championed the federal government's $314 billion spend on bracing the nation.

"The states need to do more," he said.

"They have the balance-sheet strength to do so."

Federal opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen said any requests for more state assistance should be specific and made through National Cabinet, not via a public slanging match.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer on Saturday highlighted a positive story in the Victorian daily cases numbers, after the premier announced 466 new cases that day.

Professor Brett Sutton said the daily case increases appeared to be stabilising to 400-500 on average over previous days.

While this wasn't good enough in the long term, he said, it was proof that stage three restrictions had prevented exponential case increases.

The impact of curfews, restricted time outdoors and industry shut-downs, which Melburnians were introduced to a week ago, will become clear in the next one to two weeks, Prof Sutton said.

Queensland closed its borders to NSW and ACT residents as of Saturday in a bid to prevent a second outbreak.

The move caused traffic delays of up to two hours at border crossings and police turned away more than 140 people including some who lied about where they had come from.

Western Australia has extended its border closure indefinitely with Premier Mark McGowan saying it could last months, or even into next year.

NSW residents have become largely confined within their own state, after Queensland's new border restrictions.

The most populous state recorded nine new cases on Saturday and another school has been shut for cleaning and contact tracing.

Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook is the latest to be closed, after a student was among one of the latest recorded cases.

There are 8100 known active cases in Australia, of which more than 7800 are in Victoria.

