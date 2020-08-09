Frustration as virus death toll jumps

Victoria has suffered a record 17 deaths in one day at the hand of the coronavirus, including two people in their 50s.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says while the development of a COVID-19 vaccine continues at a "very exciting pace", Australia currently has only "two blunt tools" to tackle the virus.

"Tools like extreme social distancing and the stage four restrictions that are in place down in Victoria at the moment," he told reporters in canberra on Sunday.

"Around Australia we need to, even in places that have no COVID-19, in the absence of a vaccine, as we prepare, as we trial vaccines, as we prepare for the possibility of a vaccine, we must at the same time keep our distance."

Ten of the 17 Victorian deaths were linked to aged care outbreaks.

There were also 394 new Victorian COVID-19 cases reported.

Despite the growing death toll - 210 in Victoria and a nationwide tally of 295 - Victoria police are still finding themselves doling out fines, including 77 for curfew breaches and 38 for failing to wear a mask.

"Not only is it the wrong thing to do for your family and every family, it's also the sort of behaviour that will mean this second wave goes longer than it should," Victorian Premier Dan Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday.

Such frustration was shared by federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.

"We braced ourselves for victory and its been snatched away from us through the actions of a few," he told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program in regard to Australia having almost wiped out the disease at one stage.

"That just goes to show how vulnerable we are to this virus and every protocol needs to be lived up to."

Some federal Victorian MPs, including Treasurer Josh Frydenberg who is now in isolation so he can attend a sitting of parliament in two weeks, have expressed anger at the Andrews government's handling of the outbreak.

Shadow assistant treasurer Stephen Jones says clearly there are problems in the aged care sector and other areas but he believes it is not a time to be attacking each other.

"When there's a crack in the dam and everyone is working around the clock to catch that up, I don't think it's a time when we should be searching for who's responsible for putting the crack in the dam," he told reporters in Canberra.

"I think we've got to work on ensuring that we are fixing the problem."

But it hasn't all been about federal Liberals attacking Labor state governments.

Financial Minister and Western Australian senator Mathias Cormann now backs WA Premier Mark McGowan's decision to close the state border having previously been strongly against such a move.

"This has been an evolving situation. People's assessments have changed," Senator Cormann told ABC television's Insiders program.

"Given what has been happening in Victoria and given where the country is at, we support the current state border arrangements, including here in Western Australia."

NSW recorded 10 new infections in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, including a Hornsby Hospital healthcare employee in northern Sydney who worked on August 6 from 11am to midnight while infectious.

Queensland went for a fourth straight day with no new cases.

Queenslanders returning home from NSW, Victoria or the ACT must now arrive by air and pay at least $2800 for their two-week stay in hotel quarantine.

The tough new rules follows Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's decision to close off the border to guard against community transmission of coronavirus.