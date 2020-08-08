National

Months until WA reopens border: premier

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan - AAP

1 of 1

It will be months or even a year before Western Australia reopens its borders, the state's leader has said on the day it was originally slated to welcome interstate travellers once more.

Premier Mark McGowan announced on June 23, when Victoria only had a couple of hundred active cases, that the borders would not reopen on August 8 as planned.

On Saturday, he said it could be a year before they do.

"It's a long way away. I can't put a date on it, but it is certainly months," he told reporters.

"As to whether it's before the end of the year, as to whether it's before the middle of next year, I cannot put a date on it."

"Every time you try and put a date on it, you have to change."

Western Australia eradicated community transmission in April, but the number of active cases in NSW and Victoria continue to grow each day.

Mr McGowan has previous ruled out a travel bubble with other states which have maintained low cases, and says the eastern states will have to eliminate community spread before he will consider lifting border restrictions.

His strict stance triggered a legal battle with Clive Palmer, who is challenging the border closures in the High Court.

"What I can guarantee you is we won't bring down the borders before we're forced to by the High Court, which hopefully doesn't happen, or before we get health advice it's safe to do so," Mr McGowan said on Saturday.

It comes as the further easing of restrictions in the state have been delayed again.

The last remaining restrictions on gatherings within the state's borders had been due to end last month, allowing capacity crowds of 60,000 at Optus Stadium and the removal of the two square metre rule at pubs and other venues.

But WA's chief health officer has again recommended delaying the move to phase five, citing concerns over outbreaks in the eastern states.

Premier Mark McGowan says it won't come into effect until August 29 at the earliest.

"As a nation, we have entered the most dangerous phase of this pandemic," he said on Friday.

Latest articles

News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Greater Shepparton records four active cases

Greater Shepparton has four active cases of COVID-19, including three recorded in the 24 hours to Friday afternoon. A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages in addition to a contactor at Unilever...

Shepparton News
Cobram Courier

Border zone remains unchanged

The NSW government released a third edition of restrictions related to the Victoria-NSW border closure last night. The revised Public Health Order signed off by NSW health minister Brad Hazzard has caused further confusion for the border community...

Cobram Courier

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire