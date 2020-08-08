National

Canberra wants more virus cash from states

By AAP Newswire

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is applying pressure on states and territories to stump up more cash to help the economy cope with COVID-19.

The national virus death toll on Saturday reached 278 as restrictions on movement and borders continued to take a hammer to business.

Mr Frydenberg championed the federal government's $314 billion spend on bracing Australia against the virus, including through programs such as JobKeeper and JobSeeker.

By comparison, he said states and territories had promised about $44 billion.

"The states can do more, the states need to do more. They have the balance-sheet strength to do so," he told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday.

He singled out Victoria, saying nearly half the state's private sector workforce will be on JobKeeper in the coming months.

"The expectation is that of the four million Australians who will be on JobKeeper in the September quarter, some 1.5 million of them will be Victorians."

He said the support could come in various forms, such as small business grants, tax relief or bringing forward infrastructure projects.

Mr Frydenberg called for accountability for the deadly resurgence of the virus in his home state of Victoria but would not be drawn on whether the premier should resign over his handling of the crisis.

"It should never have got to this but it has."

