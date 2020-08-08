National

Vic records 466 new virus cases, 12 deaths

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

Victoria has recorded 466 new cases of coronavirus and 12 further deaths, including another man in his 30s.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Saturday that the latest victims include a man in his 30s, two men in their 70s, two men and three women in their 80s and four females in their 90s.

Of the 12 deaths, six are connected to outbreaks at aged care facilities.

"We send our best wishes and condolences and sympathies to those families and we acknowledge this will be a very difficult time for them. They are in our thoughts and prayers," Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

The deaths take the state's toll to 193 and the national figure to 278.

It comes after the Australian Medical Association criticised the federal Infection Control Expert Group for not advising P2 or N95 respirator masks be used in all COVID-19 care settings.

The Australian Society of Anaesthetists has also questioned whether Melbourne hospitals have adequate control guidelines.

Melbourne anaesthetist Dr David Story told AAP major hospitals with COVID-19 wards were all using P2 and N95 masks.

He said many clinicians felt "fear and uncertainty" but that the ICEG was a respected body to be trusted.

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation aimed its strongest critique at private aged care providers - to which a large portion of health worker infections are linked.

"Get your infection control practices and training in order and roster more registered and enrolled nurses," a spokeswoman said.

"All providers should be ensuring all their clinical and non-clinical staff have access to the Victorian government's free face-to-face infection control training delivered by Monash University."

