Interstate travel becomes harder from NSW

NSW residents are essentially confined within their own state again after Queensland's new border restrictions came into effect early on Saturday.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has followed the lead of her counterparts in WA, SA, and Tasmania in barring all NSW residents as community transmission continues in the state.

Travel to Victoria is discouraged by the NSW government, leaving only the Northern Territory, which has barred Sydneysiders but is accepting travellers from some NSW regions.

Over half of the country's population is now banned from entering Queensland, with ACT and Victoria also declared hotspots.

It comes as NSW ramps up its own travel restrictions.

From Friday, NSW residents returning from coronavirus-hit Victoria must now complete two weeks of hotel quarantine.

Entry to NSW from Victoria is now restricted to flights landing at Sydney Airport, except for border community residents with permits.

Those returning through the airport will be sent into 14 days of hotel quarantine at their own expense, alongside those returning from overseas.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said hotel quarantine had been one of the state's most effective tools in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"Make no mistake - mandatory hotel quarantine has undoubtedly saved many lives, particularly among our vulnerable community members, and will continue to do so as we navigate this public health threat," he said in a statement on Friday.

It comes as NSW recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, including one who attended The Apollo restaurant in Potts Point and eight who are close contacts of known cases.

One case, a female in her 60s from Sydney's southwest, is still under investigation, while one new case acquired in Victoria is in self-isolation.