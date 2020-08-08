Queensland shut to ACT, NSW and Victoria

Queensland's border has now closed to anyone from the ACT, NSW and Victoria in a bid to keep coronavirus out of the state.

As of 1am on Saturday, anyone from south of the border will be turned around.

Queensland residents trying to come home from the three areas must arrive by air and pay at least $2800 for their two-week stay in hotel quarantine.

Those who fail to comply with the border rules could face an on-the-spot fine of $1334, a court-imposed penalty of up to $13,345 or six months' imprisonment.

"These new, tough border restrictions are all about keeping Queensland and Queenslanders safe," Heath Minister Steven Miles said.

"They are all about keeping the virus out of Queensland."

There were reports of two-hour delays crossing the border northbound in the lead-up to the 1am closure overnight, while thousands were caught in heavy traffic at crossing points in the Tweed region on Friday.

Locals from 41 postcodes along the border will need a pass to cross in and out of Queensland, but must not travel beyond their local area.

People from non-hotspot locations can fly in or enter via the Northern Territory border.

The government will review the border closure at the end of August.

It comes as a planned mass sit-in on Brisbane's Story Bridge was postponed at the 11th hour.

Mr Miles had warned people to stay away from the protest amid fears it could spark a wave of local infections, and described organisers as "selfish".

In a statement posted online, Refugee Action Collective Queensland said the language police had used in recent days was "deeply concerning".

"They said they'd respond with 'full force' and they'll be 'exhausting all their resources to stop this protest going ahead' - these are dog whistles for police violence, repressive tactics like chemical weapons, and the riot squad moving in to assault peaceful community members."

The group said police spent Friday trying to find and arrest organisers.

"We can't let police threats of violence and arrest deter us from taking action against injustice," the group said.

"But we always want to centre the safety of the people coming to our actions and our friends inside that illegal prison."

The protest is planned for August 15 if a meeting with the Australian Border Force doesn't go ahead and their demands aren't met.

About one thousand people had flagged their intention on Facebook to attend the action, with a further 2000 people interested.