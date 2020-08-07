National

NT revokes Qld and some NSW hotspots

By AAP Newswire

NT chief health officer Dr Hugh Heggie (file image) - AAP

The Northern Territory has reopened its borders to all Queenslanders, but parts of NSW and all of Victoria remain coronavirus hotspots.

Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich in southeast Queensland were deemed hotspots after two COVID-19 infected teens dodged quarantine in the Sunshine State about three weeks ago.

But late on Friday, NT Chief Health Office Hugh Heggie reversed the ruling, saying travellers from the localities would no longer need to quarantine on arrival in the Top End.

Dr Heggie also revoked the hotspot designation for NSW's Eurobodalla Shire and the Blue Mountains.

But Port Stephens, north of Newcastle, and 32 councils in Greater Sydney remain on the NT's hotspot list.

Anyone currently in mandatory Top End quarantine from the revoked hotspots will be released, Dr Heggie says.

It comes as Queensland prepares to close its border with NSW at 1am on Saturday.

Once it shuts, non-Queenslanders travelling from NSW will no longer be able to enter without an exemption and quarantining.

Road access will be blocked to all vehicles except those from border communities and those carrying essential workers or freight.

Anyone else will have to travel by air or via the Northern Territory border.

