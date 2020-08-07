National

West Gate Tunnel fight sent to arbitration

By AAP Newswire

West Gate Tunnel construction site (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A legal stoush over construction of Melbourne's West Gate Tunnel is headed to arbitration, after the $6.7 billion project's builders pushed to rip up their contract.

Hundreds of workers lost their jobs on the stalled project, meant to be an alternative to the city's heavily congested West Gate Bridge, amid the ongoing fight over PFAS-contaminated soil at the construction site.

Toll giant Transurban took CPB Contractors and John Holland to Victoria's Supreme Court, after the two builders asked to be let off their end of the bargain.

CPB and John Holland argued the contaminated soil amounted to an extraordinary and unforeseen circumstance, meaning their subcontract could not be fulfilled.

The builders also accused Transurban of engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct over the extent of contaminated soil at the site before the deal was signed.

Transurban in turn sought an injunction to stop the builders from beginning what it said was premature arbitration in breach of its rules.

It was also revealed the toll giant had asked about the possibility of ending its own contract with the state government in the event a "force majeure" was found to have occurred.

This essentially relieves a party from its contractual obligations in the face of extraordinary and unforeseen circumstances outside its control.

The government told Transurban no, absolutely not.

Justice Kevin Lyons on Friday ruled a tribunal and not the Supreme Court was best placed to sort out the dispute between the company and its builders.

"This is in a context where every issue is in dispute and is hard-fought between the parties," he said.

At least 200 workers on the project have lost their jobs since January because of the delays. The project is now due to be finished in 2023, a year behind schedule.

Latest articles

Sport

Outside The Box: Spring Racing time capsule

Here at Outside The Box, we are big time capsule guys. In the sports media business it is important to declare exactly who or what you think will win something and then just simply lock it away, leaving no wriggle-room to try and change your...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Piastri looks to conquer Silverstone

Oscar Piastri will look to conquer the iconic Silverstone racetrack this weekend as Formula Three action continues with round five races. Piastri — who has family links to Shepparton — banked another second spot in the first race of...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Women’s golf booming at Kialla

Golfing remains possible in regional Victoria during the current stage three coronavirus restrictions — and clubs are keen to have more players take up the sport. Kialla Golf Club has already had a strong increase in players this winter...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire