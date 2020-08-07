Trio charged with Melbourne caravan murder

National

Three men have faced court charged with murdering a man found dead in a Melbourne caravan.

Bradley Crawford's body was discovered at Scoresby in September 2019.

Benjamin Nagy and Jake Oldis, both 23, and 26-year-old Tomas Cugurno-Pfabe appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court via video link on Friday charged with the 43-year-old's murder.

They are also accused of stealing Mr Crawford's drugs while armed with a rubber mallet.

The court was told Nagy has post-traumatic stress disorder and ADHD, and takes antidepressants. Oldis also takes antidepressants.

The trio were remanded in custody to reappear on November 2 for a committal case conference.

A 29-year-old woman has also been charged over Mr Crawford's murder.

She was arrested at Melbourne Airport on Thursday, faced court that day and is due to reappear with her co-accused in November.

