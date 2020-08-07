National

Limits on international arrivals continue

By AAP Newswire

A Qantas plane landing at Brisbane airport (file image) - AAP

Limits on the number of Australians able to return home will be maintained until October as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Federal, state and territory leaders on Friday agreed to uphold the current limits so ensure the hotel quarantine system is sustainable.

Returning Australian citizens and permanent residents have to quarantine for two weeks at their own expense after arrival.

Until October 24 the limits are:

* Melbourne: no international passenger arrivals

* Sydney: 350 passenger arrivals per day

* Perth: 525 per week

* Brisbane: 500 per week

* Adelaide: 500 per week

* Canberra and Darwin: limits discussed with jurisdictions on a case-by-case basis

* Hobart: no international flights

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says that while he hopes the limits change in the future, now is not the time.

"At this point we are not going to put any further strain on the quarantine arrangements around the country," he told reporters in Canberra.

The nation's borders remain closed to international visitors and Australians can't travel overseas.

