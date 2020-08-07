National

WA delays easing more virus restrictions

By AAP Newswire

A general view of Yagan Square in Perth CBD (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Western Australia has again delayed easing further coronavirus restrictions while tightening the screening of truck drivers from interstate.

The last remaining restrictions on gatherings within the state's borders had been due to end last month, allowing 60,000 capacity crowds at Optus Stadium and the removal of the two square metre rule at pubs and other venues.

But WA's chief health officer has again recommended delaying the move to phase five, citing concerns over outbreaks in the eastern states.

Premier Mark McGowan says it won't come into effect until August 29 at the earliest.

"As a nation, we have entered the most dangerous phase of this pandemic," he said on Friday.

"Even though WA has not had a community case of COVID-19 since April (12), we need to remain on high alert given what is happening across the country."

The decision comes after South Australia brought back some restrictions and Victoria introduced the most severe lockdown the nation has seen during the pandemic.

Mr McGowan said the state would do everything it could to keep its hard borders in place as its legal battle with Clive Palmer continued.

The premier also announced new testing rules for truck drivers who are still able to enter the state to provide essential goods and services.

From next week, any truck driver entering WA will have to provide evidence of having recorded a negative COVID-19 test result within the past seven days. Any driver who fails to provide that proof will be ordered to have a test within 48 hours.

WA again recorded no new positive tests on Friday, leaving the state with six active cases.

Latest articles

World

US finds ‘sophisticated’ border tunnel

US authorities say they’ve found the “most sophisticated” tunnel in migrant smuggling history running under the US-Mexico border.

AAP Newswire
World

Sri Lanka president, brother tighten grip

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has achieved a two-thirds majority for his party and its allies to be able to restore full executive powers to the presidency.

AAP Newswire
World

North Korea’s Kim orders flood relief

Heavy rain has brought flooding to both North and South Korea in recent days, and concern is growing about damage to North Korean crops.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire