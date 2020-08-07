National

Man pleads guilty to Melbourne gold heist

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man admits pulling off a multi-million dollar Melbourne gold heist before leading police to the buried loot at a place called Dollar.

Karl Kachami has pleaded guilty to stealing $3.9 million in gold bullion, cash and jewellery from the Melbourne Gold Company on April 27.

The 48-year-old was arrested two days later and led the police to the loot buried on his family's property at Dollar, in the state's Gippsland region.

He pleaded guilty in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday to stealing, trespassing with the intent to steal, and two charges of possessing a handgun without a licence.

The court was earlier told he'd made a silly decision in a bid to solve his COVID-19 induced financial woes.

Months later, more than $300,000 stolen from the gold company remained missing.

It was the third-largest theft in Victoria's history.

Previously acting for Kachami, Philip Dunn QC in June compared the theft to a bad movie and comedy of errors.

Kachami remains on bail and is due to face the County Court for a plea hearing on October 29.

Melbourne Gold Company employee Daniel Ede was initially thought to be Kachami's victim before being charged himself over the heist.

He did not enter a plea on Friday and is due back in court on August 21.

