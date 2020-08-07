Man admits guilt over Melbourne gold heist

National
Man admits guilt over Melbourne gold heistBy AAP Newswire
A man has admitted pulling off a multi-million dollar Melbourne gold heist before leading police to the buried loot at a place called Dollar.
Karl Kachami, 48, has pleaded guilty to stealing $3.9 million in gold bullion, cash and jewellery from the Melbourne Gold Company on April 27.
He was arrested two days later and led the police to the loot buried on his family's property at Dollar, in the state's Gippsland region.
Kachami pleaded guilty in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday to stealing, trespassing with the intent to steal, and two charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm.
He's due to face the County Court for a plea hearing on October 29.
His co-accused, Daniel Ede, faces five charges over the heist. He did not enter a plea and is due to reappear in court on August 21.