National

PM dials up chance of online parliament

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Professor Paul Kelly - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he'd be happy to video-call in to parliamentary question time if he had to quarantine for coronavirus.

Arrangements are being put in place to enable the House of Representatives and Senate - which ordinarily have 151 and 76 members respectively - to sit in a safe way from August 24.

Victorian members will have to quarantine for two weeks either at home or in Canberra before they attend parliament.

Other members and senators will face a variety of restrictions depending on state government rules.

Labor has suggested that MPs who can't get to Canberra should be able to dial in to debates - a suggestion agreed to by Mr Morrison.

"We have no objection to moving to participation by those means," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

"Including, if it were necessary, if I had to be isolated for whatever reason, I would hope to participate in question time ... if I had to do it remotely, fine.

"Equally if others had to ask questions or if others wanted to participate in debates (they could).

"They are sensible ideas and they're ones that the government had already been contemplating so we welcome working together on that."

Mr Morrison said there had been some problems with committee hearings by video conference so it was important any procedures were properly tested.

He agreed with Labor that any votes would need to be done in person in the chambers.

"We can't have a situation where people are sort of phoning in votes into our parliament," he said.

"You can have no confidence that you haven't got 14 people standing next to them when they make those votes. That's not on, that's not how the democracy works."

Latest articles

World

North Korea’s Kim orders flood relief

Heavy rain has brought flooding to both North and South Korea in recent days, and concern is growing about damage to North Korean crops.

AAP Newswire
World

India hits 40,000 virus deaths, 2m cases

India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil, with 40,000 deaths and two million cases.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump issues orders for US ban on TikTok

The Trump administration is stepping up efforts to purge ‘untrusted’ Chinese apps such as TikTok from US digital networks.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire