PM dials up chance of online parliament

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he'd be happy to video-call in to parliamentary question time if he had to quarantine for coronavirus.

Arrangements are being put in place to enable the House of Representatives and Senate - which ordinarily have 151 and 76 members respectively - to sit in a safe way from August 24.

Victorian members will have to quarantine for two weeks either at home or in Canberra before they attend parliament.

Other members and senators will face a variety of restrictions depending on state government rules.

Labor has suggested that MPs who can't get to Canberra should be able to dial in to debates - a suggestion agreed to by Mr Morrison.

"We have no objection to moving to participation by those means," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

"Including, if it were necessary, if I had to be isolated for whatever reason, I would hope to participate in question time ... if I had to do it remotely, fine.

"Equally if others had to ask questions or if others wanted to participate in debates (they could).

"They are sensible ideas and they're ones that the government had already been contemplating so we welcome working together on that."

Mr Morrison said there had been some problems with committee hearings by video conference so it was important any procedures were properly tested.

He agreed with Labor that any votes would need to be done in person in the chambers.

"We can't have a situation where people are sort of phoning in votes into our parliament," he said.

"You can have no confidence that you haven't got 14 people standing next to them when they make those votes. That's not on, that's not how the democracy works."