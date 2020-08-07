National

Officials positive about virus vaccine

By AAP Newswire

Australian acting chief medical officer Paul Kelly - AAP

1 of 1

Recent scientific developments have made Australia's top medical officer more hopeful about the likelihood of a vaccine against coronavirus.

Acting chief medical officer Paul Kelly says papers published in the past few weeks show several types of vaccines appear effective at making antibodies against COVID-19.

"I'm much more hopeful than I was even a few weeks ago," he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

He said the possible vaccines appeared to make antibodies against the virus, which remain for a few months.

"We don't know about the long term yet. That will be something we'll find out as time goes by," Professor Kelly said.

He said some clinical trials were also looking to scale up manufacturing, with more to be known in coming weeks and months.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reiterated his call for other countries to guarantee if they found a vaccine to make it available across the globe.

"We pledge that if we find the vaccine we'll share it. I think every country's leader should say that," he said.

"Any country that were to find this vaccine and not make it available around the world, without restraint, I think would be judged terribly by history."

Latest articles

National

Officials positive about virus vaccine

Australia’s top medical officer says recent developments have made him more hopeful about a coronavirus vaccine, with some researchers looking at manufacturing.

AAP Newswire
National

Scientist accused of stabbing six teens

A Sydney research scientist was mentally ill when he stabbed six teenagers in a park late at night, his barrister has told a NSW jury.

AAP Newswire
National

Feds rebuff WA on Palmer border retrial

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called upon Clive Palmer to withdraw his challenge of Western Australia’s border closures.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire