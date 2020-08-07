National

Father denies infant’s drowning murder

By AAP Newswire

Flowers in the water at Tweed Heads (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The father of a baby girl whose lifeless body washed up on a Gold Coast beach has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The 49-year-old entered the plea in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday with a three-day trial was set down for November 2020 - some two years after the incident.

The nine-month-old girl was allegedly thrown into the water at Tweed Heads in NSW, where she drowned before her body drifted north for about 30km.

After days floating in the current, the infant's body washed ashore at Surfers Paradise beach and was found by passers-by about 12.30am on November 19, 2018.

Her older brother was later placed into foster care and her parents charged over the death.

The family had been sleeping rough in the area about the time of the girl's death.

Court documents in early 2019 referred to diary entries in which the mother wrote her daughter was "evil" and an "abomination".

The mother-of-two was allegedly heavily influenced by religion and believed she was Mary, the mother of Jesus.

One entry called for her partner to be released.

"Free that black man from his chains for he is innocent I do say. For he did slay the one you call the devil," she wrote.

She was charged with recklessly failing to provide her daughter with the necessities of life but was discharged on mental health grounds.

Neither parent can be named as doing so would reveal the identity of the girl and her older brother.

The father will remain in custody until the judge-alone trial begins November 2.

Latest articles

National

Officials positive about virus vaccine

Australia’s top medical officer says recent developments have made him more hopeful about a coronavirus vaccine, with some researchers looking at manufacturing.

AAP Newswire
National

Scientist accused of stabbing six teens

A Sydney research scientist was mentally ill when he stabbed six teenagers in a park late at night, his barrister has told a NSW jury.

AAP Newswire
National

Feds rebuff WA on Palmer border retrial

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called upon Clive Palmer to withdraw his challenge of Western Australia’s border closures.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire