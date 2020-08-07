Scientist accused of stabbing six teens

A Sydney research scientist was in a highly disturbed mental state when he stabbed six teenagers in a park late at night, a NSW jury has been told.

Shannon Brett Morrison, who was outnumbered and felt trapped, had an enduring problem of paranoid delusions, his barrister Phillip Boulten SC said on Friday.

Mr Boulten was giving the defence outline at the NSW District Court trial of Morrison, who has pleaded not guilty to a string of charges including six counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Prosecutor Fiona Gray said the attacks occurred late at night on January 12, 2019 in a Turramurra park where a group of young people had gathered.

Morrison had shared three bottles of wine with a former work colleague at a restaurant across the road and later went to use a toilet in the park.

Mr Boulten said his client did stab the teenagers.

"As it happens, he cannot remember doing that, but there is no dispute I am afraid that this is what he did," he said.

"My client was suffering from a very severe mental illness and he was frightened by what he was seeing and what he heard."

The trial continues.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636