National

Qld electrician cleared of rape charge

By AAP Newswire

Tinder icon (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Gold Coast electrician found guilty of violently raping a woman he met on Tinder has been acquitted by the Court of Appeal.

Leigh Murray Brown, 44, was found guilty by a Southport District Court jury in August 2019 of one count of rape and not guilty on a second.

During the trial, the court was told how the pair met on Tinder in June 2017 and agreed to meet in a Gold Coast pub.

In messages exchanged between the pair, Brown described himself as "dominant and rough".

They went back to the woman's apartment to have sex.

During the encounter, Brown turned violent, slapping the woman in the face, choking her and biting her chest.

The woman repeatedly said no, struggled against him and asked him to stop.

The electrician claimed the woman had consented to "rape role play" and did not use the safe word they had set up - "Buddha".

The woman claimed she never agreed to a safe word or to "rape role play" but admitted thanking Brown "for a great night" after the event.

The court was told the woman was bipolar and had a longstanding psychiatric history.

In the judgment published on Friday, Justice Frances Williams found the jury's guilty verdict was "unreasonable".

"The jury, acting rationally, ought to have entertained a reasonable doubt as to the appellant's guilt of having committed rape," Justice Williams said.

Latest articles

AFL

Blues devise battle plan to curb Naitanui

Carlton will start as rank underdogs in their match against West Coast in Perth, with their biggest challenge to be curbing the influence of Nic Naitanui.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Naughton likely in for Bulldogs’ AFL game

Promising young goal-kicker Aaron Naughton will make a welcome AFL return from an ankle injury to boost the Western Bulldogs’ flailing forward line.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL query boots involved in Quaynor injury

The AFL will investigate whether Sydney’s Sam Wicks was wearing metal studs in an incident that left Collingwood’s Isaac Quaynor with a gash down his shin.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire