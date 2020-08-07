New chair sets AAP board on fresh course

Businesswoman Jonty Low will be chair of the new Australian Associated Press board, breaking a decades-old mould of those who have previously filled the role.

The national newswire this week changed ownership and Low was on Friday revealed as boardroom chair, a position recently vacated by News Corp's Campbell Reid.

Sydney-based Low said she was among the many Australians worried by a decision in March to shutter AAP, as major shareholders News Corp and Nine cited cost pressures linked to the availability of free online content.

The 48-year-old has since played a major role in rescuing what she describes as a "national treasure".

"I want to make sure that my nieces and nephews and their children grow up with access to independent journalism, like I had the privilege to do," Low said.

"I didn't like the idea that AAP could be closed. It was too valuable. It would be like losing Qantas - there are some things that people know and trust and AAP is one of them.

"Now more than ever independent journalism is essential."

A group of 35 philanthropists and investors have given a lifeline to AAP as it works towards self sustainability as a not-for-profit organisation.

Low was contacted to help manage the deal and her experience in strategy, funds management and business advocacy - including a decade running the Committee for Sydney - was vital in sealing the sale.

What Low doesn't boast, however, is a media background. All 20 of her board predecessors, including 1935 founding chairman Keith Murdoch and Frank Packer, had hands-on newsroom experience.

Low has a degree in media and communications but never realised her journalism aspirations.

"I don't come from a newspaper background, but the modern media landscape is so much more diverse than newspapers, and the funding structure of AAP2.0 is so different," Low said.

"My background will help bring fresh eyes to the old and new problems we face."

Newly-minted AAP CEO Emma Cowdroy and her team of about 80 journalists were the ones with the newsroom know-how, she said.

"Our new board doesn't want to duplicate that, we want to augment it."

Low has earned high-profile praise throughout her career.

Former Australian 'first lady' and Committee for Sydney colleague Lucy Turnbull is a strong advocate.

"She has always been quite low-key, but is enormously capable," Turnbull told AAP of Low.

"She is a very avid consumer and reader and observer of the political scene and the world around her."

The former Lord Mayor of Sydney dismissed concerns about Low's lack of journalism experience.

"She is an expert in consumer representation and after a long line of industry professionals as chairman, I don't think it's a bad thing to have a consumer perspective."

Low will be joined on the AAP board by philanthropist John McKinnon and former News Corp Australia CEO Peter Tonagh, who both played crucial roles in saving AAP.

The remaining board members, totalling up to 10, are expected to be finalised by the end of the year after a nomination process overseen by independent consultants.

Subsequently, AAP will establish an advisory committee to monitor the newswire's content.

A long-serving AAP journalist said recently: "The only time we hear from the board is when there's bad news."

Low has committed to be more regularly and positively involved.

"The board is not here to interfere or influence, but I look forward to meeting with as many of AAP's people as possible."

Low is not among the philanthropists and investors who gave money to AAP and still doesn't know the full list of identities, but described them as having "pure" intentions.

"These are hard-working people who are driven by different motivations ... not simply to make a profit," she said.

"Not one of them will make money out of this ... it's media without the moguls."