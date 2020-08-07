National

Vic brothers jailed for fatal shooting

By AAP Newswire

Supreme Court judge Lex Lasry (file image) - AAP

Half-brothers Craig Williams and John Godfrey are in many ways chalk and cheese.

Williams, 32, has been out in and out of jail for violent crimes and weapons offences since he was a teenager.

Godfrey, 27, had no priors. That was, until he and his brother pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the fatal shooting of a man in 2017 linked to name calling and a Facebook fight.

Joshua DiPietro, 31, died after being shot through a car window on the Mornington Peninsula in September 2017.

The half-brothers, whose mother Tracey Godfrey avoided a jail term after helping them destroy evidence, are now serving prison time.

Williams was sentenced to 10 years behind bars on Friday after he admitted being the one who pulled the trigger. Godfrey was sentenced to seven years' prison.

Justice Lex Lasry said the duo weren't in a crime drama, and in the real world gun violence has consequences.

He said the catalyst was disparaging remarks Godfrey made about Mr DiPietro to a friend two months earlier.

Over the next few weeks Mr DiPietro and Williams exchanged aggressive Facebook messages, with the victim calling Williams a "putrid dog".

There were other hostile discussions and Williams told Godfrey that what was to come next was "war".

Tempers flared and it was agreed they'd meet at the house of the brothers' mother.

Williams armed himself with a shotgun and gave Godfrey a handgun. He didn't know how to use it.

Witnesses heard yelling, with one person shouting "you're gone" immediately before the incident.

Prosecutors said Mr DiPietro returned to his car after seeing Williams was armed.

Williams fired, shooting Mr DiPietro in the head. He continued to fire as the car took off down the street. Mr DiPeitro was flown to hospital but died the next day.

The brothers then separated, discarding evidence including the guns and CCTV hard drives at various locations along the Mornington Peninsula.

Williams was arrested after a 10-hour stand-off with police, while Godfrey fled to NSW and was arrested six months after the shooting.

Justice Lasry said he was guarded about Williams' prospects of rehabilitation given his history, but it was noted he had been "making the best of a difficult situation" in jail.

Godfrey's chances are reasonable, he said.

With time served, Williams will be eligible for parole in four years, while Godfrey could be freed in a year and a half.

Godfrey's father David Lyons was jailed for 20 months for helping cover up the crime and intimidating a witness. Tracey Godfrey received a good behaviour bond.

