National

Man to be tried over Vic toddler’s murder

By AAP Newswire

AAP

A man is due to stand trial accused of murdering a toddler in suburban Melbourne.

Brendan Pallant, 33, is charged with murdering two-year-old Jaidyn Gomes-Sebastiao at Langwarrin on September 2, 2019.

Pallant, 33, has been committed to trial after pleading not guilty in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

The child's mother, Stacie Saggers, earlier told reporters it was impossible to accept the fact her little boy, nicknamed Snuffles, was gone.

"Mummy loves and misses you so much," she said following a previous court hearing in January.

Pallant is due to appear in the Supreme Court on August 25 for a directions hearing.

His pending trial is likely to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New jury trials were suspended in March because of social-distancing restrictions.

