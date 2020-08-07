National

Spy watcher queries ‘flexibility’ argument

By AAP Newswire

Telecommunications workers at a mobile cell tower at West Ryde, Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's spy watchdog says it's not helpful for intelligence agencies to say greater checks and balances interfere with their "operational flexibility".

The term is used by intelligence agencies and government that argue against inserting further checks in the Assistance and Access Act - laws that empower law enforcement and national security agencies to request, or compel, assistance from telecommunications providers.

The agencies can, under certain rules, obtain warrants to access data and devices, and have an expanded ability of criminal law enforcement agencies to collect evidence from electronic devices.

An inquiry by parliament's powerful intelligence and security committee is having a third crack at examining the laws, which continue to prove controversial despite multiple amendments.

Margaret Stone, who is stepping down as the inspector-general of intelligence and security, told a hearing on Friday that oversight laws were important.

Ms Stone said intelligence agencies had properly been notifying her office within seven days when powers were being exercised.

But she "still had views" about the laws, which would work better with further amendments, including dealing with the possibility of arbitrary arrest or detention.

The inspector-general raised a broader point about the approach of agencies to proposals for more safeguards.

"In some submissions the comment is made quite properly that certain safeguards would interfere with 'operational flexibility' and I'm sure that is correct," Ms Stone said.

"What we need to bear in mind is everything we are talking about interferes with operational flexibility - that is why we are here.

"Unless that claim is backed up by evidence ... merely suggesting it compromises operational flexibility actually doesn't assist very much."

Latest articles

News

Jayme McCrae, 21, has been homeless for five months

On the night of July 28 — the night of his 21st birthday — Jayme McCrae should have been surrounded by family and friends, celebrating his official transition to adulthood. Instead, he was alone, sleeping in his car on a freezing...

Charmayne Allison
News

Politicians vow to address Shepparton’s homelessness crisis

Local politicians claim they are doing all they can to address Greater Shepparton’s homelessness crisis. State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has vowed to continue lobbying the Victorian Government until this growing local issue becomes top...

Charmayne Allison
News

SPC finalises EBA with employees

After six months of negotiations and several negative votes, fruit processor SPC has concluded an enterprise bargaining agreement with many of its factory staff. Talks to update the agreement started more than six months ago, and several times...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire