Abusers used malware to track victims: AFP

Federal police have smashed a dark network in which violent partners have used special software to keep tabs on the victims' computer use.

AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw outlined how the network was shut down when he addressed an inquiry on Friday looking at further changes to the Assistance and Access Act - laws that empower police and spies to request or compel assistance from telecommunications providers.

Mr Kershaw said the powers had been critical in investigating malware, allegedly developed by an Australian, which allowed remote and secret control over a victim's computer or other device and view files, log keystrokes and activate their computer's webcam.

"Our investigation showed that a high percentage of the Australian-based purchasers of this malware were named as respondents on domestic violence orders," he said.

He said there were a number of technical challenges for police such as the encryption of data and the use of cryptocurrency to hide payments.

Without the powers, the AFP would not have been able to gather the evidence, he said.

"In late 2019 the AFP, in partnership with more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in Australia and Europe, undertook a week of action against people who had purchased and used the malware," he said.

"In that week of action, 85 warrants had been executed internationally, 434 devices had been seized - laptops, phones and servers - 13 people had been arrested and the website selling the malware has been taken down."

Mr Kershaw said the laws had also been used to tackle terrorists and organised criminals.

Earlier, Australia's spy watchdog said it was not helpful for intelligence and law enforcement agencies to say greater checks and balances interfere with their "operational flexibility".

The term is used by intelligence agencies and government that argue against inserting further checks in the laws.

Margaret Stone, who is stepping down as the inspector-general of intelligence and security, said she "still had views" about the laws, which would work better with further amendments, including dealing with the possibility of arbitrary arrest or detention.

The inspector-general raised a broader point about the approach of agencies to proposals for more safeguards.

"What we need to bear in mind is everything we are talking about interferes with operational flexibility - that is why we are here," she said.

"Unless that claim is backed up by evidence ... merely suggesting it compromises operational flexibility actually doesn't assist very much."