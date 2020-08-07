National

NSW chemical pile different to Beirut: PM

By AAP Newswire

The destroyed port area after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hosed down concerns Australia is at risk of a similar explosion to the catastrophe that killed at least 137 people in Lebanon.

The massive ammonium nitrate blast in Beirut has trigged fears about Newcastle's stockpile of the substance, three kilometres from the NSW city's CBD.

While 2750 tonnes detonated in the Lebanese capital, between 6000 and 12,000 tonnes are believed to be in Newcastle.

But the prime minister is adamant strict regulation in Australia is the key difference between the two countries.

"What happened in Beirut is just the most awful of tragedies and a terrible accident," Mr Morrison told 2GB radio on Friday.

He said Beirut's port is Hezbollah-controlled and the chemicals had been next to a fireworks dump for six years.

"These are not the circumstances of Australia. Those materials, there are very strict regulations on how they are used," Mr Morrison said.

One Australian was killed in the devastating explosion that injured more than 5000 and left widespread destruction across the city.

The federal government is weighing up more support for Lebanon to cope with the devastating fallout after pledging $2 million to the relief effort.

Latest articles

World

Africa surpasses one million virus cases

The coronavirus has spread in Africa beyond major cities into distant hinterlands where few health resources exist and reaching care could take days.

AAP Newswire
World

US aid flows in wake of Lebanon explosion

Millions of dollars in aid and supplies are being sent to Lebanon after the deadly blast in Beirut which killed at least 130 people.

AAP Newswire
World

How abandoned cargo led to Beirut disaster

The captain of the cargo ship Rhosus has given an account of how the load of dangerous ammonium nitrate was left in Beirut in 2013.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire