National

Judge to rule on charges against SA MP

By AAP Newswire

South Australian MP Troy Bell - AAP

1 of 1

The future of theft and dishonesty charges against a South Australian politician is set to be determined with a court due to rule on an application to block the prosecution.

Independent MP Troy Bell has pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of theft and six counts of aggravated dishonestly dealing with documents.

He recently applied to the District Court for a permanent stay of the proceedings because of errors in how the case against him was compiled.

Bell's alleged offending relates to the misappropriation of thousands of dollars and followed an investigation by the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption.

The charges cover a period before Bell entered state parliament when he worked as an independent provider of educational programs.

Prosecutors have accused him of overcharging and falsifying invoices, accounts and meeting minutes.

But in a recent hearing, his lawyers argued that he couldn't get a fair trial. Their claims include criticism of the relationship between ICAC investigators and the Director of Public Prosecutions, and that phone intercepts had been used to listen in to his conversations with his lawyers.

Judge Liesl Chapman is listed to hand down her decision on Bell's application on Friday.

The member for Mt Gambier was first elected as a Liberal in 2014 but quit the party after his arrest in August 2017.

He was returned at the 2018 state election after contesting the poll as an independent.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Unilever Tatura worker tests positive for COVID-19

Unilever has confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at its Tatura factory. A Unilever spokesperson said the company had not verified any close contacts, and had closed the factory for a deep clean. “We can confirm that an employee...

Madi Chwasta
News

More cameras to target Shepparton’s crime hotspots

Shepparton’s crime hotspots will now be monitored by 23 new safety cameras. Works to install the fixed wireless IP cameras at 10 locations throughout Shepparton began in May, as part of Stage Two Safer City Camera Network, and are now complete. The...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton paediatrician helps disadvantaged kids around the world

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire