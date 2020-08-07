Judge to rule on charges against SA MP

The future of theft and dishonesty charges against a South Australian politician is set to be determined with a court due to rule on an application to block the prosecution.

Independent MP Troy Bell has pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of theft and six counts of aggravated dishonestly dealing with documents.

He recently applied to the District Court for a permanent stay of the proceedings because of errors in how the case against him was compiled.

Bell's alleged offending relates to the misappropriation of thousands of dollars and followed an investigation by the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption.

The charges cover a period before Bell entered state parliament when he worked as an independent provider of educational programs.

Prosecutors have accused him of overcharging and falsifying invoices, accounts and meeting minutes.

But in a recent hearing, his lawyers argued that he couldn't get a fair trial. Their claims include criticism of the relationship between ICAC investigators and the Director of Public Prosecutions, and that phone intercepts had been used to listen in to his conversations with his lawyers.

Judge Liesl Chapman is listed to hand down her decision on Bell's application on Friday.

The member for Mt Gambier was first elected as a Liberal in 2014 but quit the party after his arrest in August 2017.

He was returned at the 2018 state election after contesting the poll as an independent.