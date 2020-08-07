Vic healthcare virus numbers cause concern

A concerning number of healthcare workers are among 450 new coronavirus patients in Victoria as the outbreak starts stabilising.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed 11 more deaths on Friday, taking the state toll to 181 and the national toll to 266.

A quarter of the new cases - 139 - are healthcare workers, with aged care workers and nurses making up the biggest proportion because of their close interactions with infected patients, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says.

To date 1527 healthcare staff have been infected, and 911 cases remain active.

The Australian Society of Anaesthetists has expressed alarm, calling on P2 and N95 masks to be mandated in high-risk clinical areas and for staff to be offered fit testing of masks.

Prof Sutton said it was difficult to determine exactly where and how healthcare workers were being infected, but that the national chief medical officer is investigating.

He said PPE guidance for Victorian healthcare workers was already more conservative than the existing national guideline.

Statewide, Victoria has 7637 active cases of COVID-19.

Prof Sutton said there had been significant fluctuations in daily Victorian case numbers, but the overall trend had been 400 to 500 a day.

While crystal-ball gazing was not useful, stabilisation was a positive, he said.

"We do expect, within 14 days of a really significant intervention, that we'll see a change in numbers," he said, noting the effects of mandatory mask wearing could be seen within days and stage four shortly after.

A woman in her 50s, two men in their 70s, three men and three women in their 80s, and two women in their 90s are the latest fatalities. Seven are linked to aged care.

Mr Andrews said the state had moved to a new phase this week with restrictions and penalties, and the message appeared to be working.

Teams visited 1150 homes to ensure compliance with isolation on Friday, reporting 150 to police for further investigation - a smaller proportion than previously.

"This is a very difficult year in many, many ways, but we've got a clear strategy now and we've all got to see this through in terms of following those rules, playing our part," he said.

It's a particularly difficult year for VCE students finishing school in the coming weeks.

Education Minister James Merlino has announced all Year 12 students will be individually assessed so impacts of COVID-19 can be reflected in their ATAR rankings.

Teachers will be asked to assess students, with school closures, long absences, significant increases in family responsibilities and physical and mental health considerations to be factors.

He said students would receive their certificates, scores and rankings on December 30.

Meanwhile, two men accused of planning an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne have had their homes raided and been arrested.

Police vowed to crack down on the protest, planned for Melbourne's CBD on Sunday, calling it a "blatant breach" of COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers seized phones and a computer, charging a 41-year-old Mooroolbark man with incitement. A 41-year-old Chirnside Park man is expected to be charged on Friday.

The Facebook event has called on people to protest in opposition to the city's six-week shutdown.

Police say they won't hesitate to hand out $1652 fines or arrest protesters.