Another 450 COVID cases, 11 deaths in Vic

By AAP Newswire

Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne, May 10 - AAP

Another 11 Victorians are dead and 450 infected with coronavirus.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the deaths on Friday, which take the state toll to 181 and the national toll to 266.

A woman in her 50s, two men in their 70s, three men and three women in their 80s, and two women in their 90s are the latest victims.

Of the new deaths, seven are linked to aged care.

While Victoria has seen its second day in a row of cases in the mid-400s, on the back of a record 725 cases on Wednesday, the state continues to see an increasing number of healthcare workers with the virus.

"To date, there are 1527 confirmed cases in healthcare workers," Mr Andrews told reporters.

"That's 139 more than yesterday and there are currently 911 healthcare workers who are active cases."

There are 7637 active cases across the state.

It comes as two men accused of planning an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne have had their homes raided and been arrested.

Police vowed to crack down on the protest, planned for Melbourne's CBD on Sunday, calling it a "blatant breach" of COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers seized phones and a computer, charging a 41-year-old Mooroolbark man with incitement. A 41-year-old Chirnside Park man is expected to be charged on Friday.

The Facebook event has called on people to protest in opposition to the city's six-week shutdown and claimed to be part of a broader movement of planned protests.

It had more than 100 confirmed attendees and 400 expressions of interest late on Thursday evening.

If they turn up, Victoria Police said it would not hesitate to hand out $1652 on-the-spot fines or arrest protesters.

