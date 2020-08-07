National

Palmer’s WA border case returns to court

By AAP Newswire

CLIVE PALMER COVID19 ANNOUNCEMENT - AAP

1 of 1

Clive Palmer's border challenge is set to return to court as the West Australian government seeks a clean slate for the legal battle.

The matter will be heard in the Federal Court on Friday for a case management hearing sought by the WA government.

WA is arguing the case should be vacated and a new trial of the issues convened after the federal government withdrew its support for Mr Palmer's position.

Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter is one of several WA Liberal MPs who risked an electoral backlash given voters' overwhelming support for border closures.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison has denied that's why the Commonwealth withdrew its involvement.

"You've got to move as circumstances change," he told 6PR radio.

"I didn't want there to be any anxiety in Western Australia and I didn't want that juiced up by anyone seeking to create any panic or anxiety. I think that would be very harmful."

The prime minister said the Commonwealth was now "out of the case" but would make representations in Friday's hearing.

"I've got no beef with the WA government on this ... I'd prefer it had never arisen and I'm pleased we're out of it," he said.

Mr Palmer, who was denied an exemption to WA's hard border closures, is challenging the restrictions on the basis they are unconstitutional.

A ruling had been expected in the High Court in October after a four-day hearing concluded in the Federal Court last week.

That is almost certain to be delayed if a new trial of issues is ordered.

Premier Mark McGowan said West Australians would be watching the verdict closely.

"We're doing our best to save lives and also get our economy up and running within our hard borders," he said.

Mr Palmer has denied the challenge is politically motivated.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Unilever Tatura worker tests positive for COVID-19

Unilever has confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at its Tatura factory. A Unilever spokesperson said the company had not verified any close contacts, and had closed the factory for a deep clean. “We can confirm that an employee...

Madi Chwasta
News

More cameras to target Shepparton’s crime hotspots

Shepparton’s crime hotspots will now be monitored by 23 new safety cameras. Works to install the fixed wireless IP cameras at 10 locations throughout Shepparton began in May, as part of Stage Two Safer City Camera Network, and are now complete. The...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton paediatrician helps disadvantaged kids around the world

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire