National cabinet to receive virus advice

By AAP Newswire

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING - AAP

Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders will be briefed on work to better share information on the spread of coronavirus when they again meet for national cabinet.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was important for the public, as well as people making decisions around restrictions and the health and emergency response, that the data is properly collated and shared.

"We think that that's an important part of information-sharing, learning and accountability," he said.

The leaders are also expected to discuss recent announcements of border closures at the meeting on Friday, including Queensland's decision to shut off NSW and ACT visitors from this Saturday.

Mr Hunt and Mr Morrison have previously said they respect the right of individual states to make their own decisions on borders.

The ACT has no active cases of COVID-19 and is moving to lift some of its restrictions on business and community activity from this Monday.

NSW reported 12 new cases on Thursday.

NSW Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman says the Queensland government should publicly release its health advice on which it based its border decision.

Treasury will update the leaders on the latest economic advice, which shows the jobless rate heading to 10 per cent and up to $12 billion stripped from growth because of the outbreak in Victoria.

As well, advice will be received on a transport industry code to minimise risks and exposure of workers to COVID-19 who are crucial to delivering food and other goods around the country.

Victoria's Stage Four restrictions will be closely scrutinised for their potential national impact.

The Australian Logistics Council's Kirk Coningham said he was concerned forced staffing level reductions in national distribution centres based in Victoria could have a flow-on effect across the country.

"We are particularly concerned that the proposed workforce reduction requirements for the medical and PPE sector risks the supply of critical health care items to the community," he said.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on food supply chains.

