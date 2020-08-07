National

RBA to give its view on difficult outlook

By AAP Newswire

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe - AAP

1 of 1

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe admits trying to forecast the economic outlook is difficult in the face of a pandemic and Victoria's tougher coronavirus restrictions have no doubt made it even more complex.

The Reserve Bank will release its quarterly statement on monetary policy on Friday, which will contain its latest economic forecasts.

Dr Lowe gave a flavour of what to expect in his post-board meeting statement on Tuesday after leaving the cash rate at a record-low 0.25 per cent.

The central bank's baseline case is that growth will drop six per cent this year as the economy suffers its first recession in nearly 30 years before rebounding by five per cent in 2021.

This will see unemployment rise to about 10 per cent by year-end as a result of the Victorian lockdown causing further job losses and more people elsewhere in Australia seeking work.

In the next couple of years, the unemployment rate is expected to decline gradually to about seven per cent.

The Australian Treasury also revised up it jobless forecast on Thursday to about 10 per cent, having previously predicted a peak of 9.25 per cent, an outlook Prime Minister Scott Morrison said was a "heavy blow".

The jobless rate was already 7.4 per cent in June and up from 5.1 per cent when COVID-19 first struck Australian shores.

The central bank board discussed a number of other scenarios for the outlook, which will be detailed in the policy statement.

Dr Lowe said a stronger recovery was possible if progress was made in containing the virus in the near future.

But on the flip side, if Australia and other countries were to experience further widespread lockdowns, the recovery in both output and the labour market would be delayed.

Reserve Bank assistant governor for economics Luci Ellis will also deliver a webinar address to Australian Business Economists shortly after the policy statement is released on Friday.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Unilever Tatura worker tests positive for COVID-19

Unilever has confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at its Tatura factory. A Unilever spokesperson said the company had not verified any close contacts, and had closed the factory for a deep clean. “We can confirm that an employee...

Madi Chwasta
News

More cameras to target Shepparton’s crime hotspots

Shepparton’s crime hotspots will now be monitored by 23 new safety cameras. Works to install the fixed wireless IP cameras at 10 locations throughout Shepparton began in May, as part of Stage Two Safer City Camera Network, and are now complete. The...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton paediatrician helps disadvantaged kids around the world

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire