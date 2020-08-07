National

Heavy delays as Qlders rush to return home

By AAP Newswire

Queensland police at a vehicle checkpoint (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Queenslanders are making a last-minute dash across the border to return home before the NSW border shuts this weekend.

More than 3000 travellers have flown into the state in the past 24 hours as they attempt to beat the hard border lockdown on Saturday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski expects two-hour delays at vehicle checkpoints up to the 1am deadline.

"I know that's very tight for everybody," he told ABC radio on Friday.

About 6000 vehicles have been checked in the past day and 68 people have been turned around.

Mr Gollschewski said 10 per cent of the Sunshine State's police force was on pandemic duties.

Queensland will close its border with NSW and ban ACT residents when Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young officially declares them coronavirus hotspots.

People returning to the state after the lockdown will have to return by air and enter a 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Road access will be blocked to all vehicles once the border closes with exemptions for border town residents and freight.

A map of communities eligible for special border passes has been posted to the Department of Health website.

It comes as the state waits anxiously to find out if efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus have been successful after two COVID-19-infected teens dodged quarantine and spent days moving about the community.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the next few days would be crucial.

"It only takes one or two people coming into Queensland and we could have a situation like is unfolding in Victoria," she said.

"I do not want that to happen here."

The restriction on people travelling from Victoria remains in place.

People from non-hotspot locations will have to travel by air or via the Northern Territory border.

The decision to close the border will be reviewed at the end of August.

Latest articles

News

Jayme McCrae, 21, has been homeless for five months

On the night of July 28 — the night of his 21st birthday — Jayme McCrae should have been surrounded by family and friends, celebrating his official transition to adulthood. Instead, he was alone, sleeping in his car on a freezing...

Charmayne Allison
News

Politicians vow to address Shepparton’s homelessness crisis

Local politicians claim they are doing all they can to address Greater Shepparton’s homelessness crisis. State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has vowed to continue lobbying the Victorian Government until this growing local issue becomes top...

Charmayne Allison
News

SPC finalises EBA with employees

After six months of negotiations and several negative votes, fruit processor SPC has concluded an enterprise bargaining agreement with many of its factory staff. Talks to update the agreement started more than six months ago, and several times...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

National

Second Newcastle COVID-19 case emerges

A man who is a close contact of a COVID-19 infected Newcastle teenager has also tested positive after attending several pubs and an A-League match in Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire